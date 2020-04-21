Infografias Periodicas: ¿Cómo funciona la inmunidad?

Para descargar el pdf de este artículo: cenm.ag/inmunidad
Referencias usadas para crear esta infografía:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Understanding How Vaccines Work. Last updated July 2018.
Janeway, Charles A., Jr., Paul Travers, Mark Walport, and Mark J. Shlomchik. “The Distribution and Functions of Immunoglobulin Isotypes.” In Immunobiology: The Immune System in Health and Disease. 5th ed. New York: Garland Science, 2001.
Li, Geng, Yaohua Fan, Yanni Lai, et al. “Coronavirus Infections and Immune Responses.”J. Med. Virol. (Jan. 2020). DOI: 10.1002/jmv.25685.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and National Cancer Institute. Understanding the Immune System: How It Works. US Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, 2003.
Siegrist , Claire-Anne. “Vaccine Immunology.” In Plotkin’s Vaccines. 7th ed. Edited by Stanley A. Plotkin, Walter A. Orenstein, Paul A. Offit, and Kathryn M. Edwards, 16–34. Philadelphia: Elsevier, 2018.
Una colaboración entre C&EN y Andy Brunning, autor del blog de los famosos gráficos de Compound Interest (compoundchem.com)
Para ver todas otro articulos de C&EN en español, visita cenm.ag/espanol.
La versión original (en inglés) del artículo está disponible aquí.
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support our journalism, become a member of ACS or sign up for C&EN's weekly newsletter.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter