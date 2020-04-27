Advertisement

April 27, 2020 Issue

09816-cover-opener.jpg
09816-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

April 27, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 16

The coronavirus pandemic may mark a rebalancing of where drugs are made as nations recognize a security imperative

Cover image:The COVID-19 pandemic may mark a rebalancing of the drug supply chain as nations recognize a security imperative 

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 16
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“This is a time when people are thinking about science in a way that they never have.”

Holden Thorp, editor in chief, Science

Outsourcing

COVID-19 is reshaping the pharmaceutical supply chain

The coronavirus pandemic may mark a rebalancing of the drug supply chain as nations recognize a security imperative

Undergraduate Education

Chemistry educators try ‘ungrading’ techniques to help students learn

The approach aims to give STEM students more dialogue in their education and free them from the constant pressure of assessment

Proteomics

Adding the missing sugars to coronavirus protein structures

Most of the recently reported viral structures have left out the carbohydrate decorations that help mask the proteins from our immune system

  • Profiles

    Science editor in chief Holden Thorp on the role of science during the COVID-19 pandemic

    The chemist and former university administrator uses editorials to speak up for science during an ‘extraordinary’ time

  • Industrial Safety

    To improve safety, Camille Peres couples psychology to process design

    People are too complicated for one-size-fits-all communication, she says

  • Infectious disease

    Periodic Graphics: How does immunity work?

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how our bodies fight foreign invaders like coronaviruses

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Economy

US chemical output to drop this year

Novel coronavirus shutdown is choking demand for chemicals as well as investment, key trade group says

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Chemical Communication

Sweet-smelling study aids, and why stinky plastic is a trap for turtles

 

