Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microbiome

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Microbial worlds

by Brianna Barbu
July 5, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Petri dishes with colorful streaks of bacteria and dyes, arranged to look like the planets in our solar system.
Credit: Sarah Adkins-Jablonsky

Each planet in this digital collage by microbe artist Sarah Adkins-Jablonsky—called “Ode to Kate Rubins” after the first person to sequence DNA in space—is represented by a Petri dish filled with agar, soil bacteria, and dyes. Adkins-Jablonsky used varieties of Streptomyces for most of the planets, and Chromobacterium violaceum for the violet-blue of Earth’s oceans. She achieved the swirly planetary patterns by using a softer type of agar than is used for normal bacterial cultures. The artwork won second place in the open category for the American Society for Microbiology’s 2021 agar art contest.

“I was really thinking about how I can make agar art in a way that portrays my vision of the future and microbiology in the future,” Adkins-Jablonsky said as she described her work to attendees of a microbial art exhibit in Washington, DC on June 12.

For her, the future of agar art is not just something pretty to look at, but also “a breeding ground for novel hypotheses about microbial ecology.” While working towards a PhD in biology education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Adkins-Jablonsky focused on using microbe art to engage undergraduate students in the scientific process. “They observed really weird interactions like antibiotic resistance happening in the plates and then used those to make their own projects,” she says.

Credit: Sarah Adkins-Jablonsky. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @admiraladkins.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Obey your noodly master
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Molecular pointillism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Psychedelic solid
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE