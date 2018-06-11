Genentech and Microbiotica in IBD pact

Genentech has teamed with Microbiotica to develop tests, drug targets, and treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed, but Microbiotica could earn up to $534 million in the collaboration. Microbiotica was spun out of the Wellcome Sanger Institute in 2016 with expertise in unraveling host-microbiome interactions. It will analyze samples from patients in clinical trials of Genentech’s IBD drugs to find biomarkers that indicate a drug is working, identify novel IBD drug targets, and develop bacteria-based therapeutics.
