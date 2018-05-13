Genentech and Lodo team to discover natural products﻿

Genentech will work with New York City-based Lodo Therapeutics to mine bacterial genomes for novel natural products. Deal specifics were not disclosed, but Lodo could get up to $969 million as projects progress. Lodo, which was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-ups to Watch in 2016, is based on methods developed by its cofounder, Rockefeller University chemist Sean Brady. His group searches bacterial genomes for gene clusters that encode for unique molecules with specific properties.
