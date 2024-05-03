Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Injured orangutan seen applying medicinal plant to wound

The animal ate the plant, administered plant juices to the wound area, and covered it with chewed plant matter

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
May 3, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A close up image of an orangutan with a tree in the background. Under the ape's right eye is a wound.
Credit: Armas
The orangutan Rakus 2 days before the male applied leaves and juices from the Akar Kuning plant to a wound under its eye.

People have tapped plants’ medicinal properties for millennia. But they may not be the only primates to do so. In the first reported case of a wild animal actively applying a medically-active plant to a wound, researchers observed a Sumatran orangutan named Rakus treating an injury to his face. The orangutan methodically applied to that wound a poultice made from the juices and chewed leaves of an antibacterial, pain-relieving plant called Fibraurea tinctoria, which is used in traditional medicine (Sci. Rep. 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-58988-7).

Researchers first observed a facial injury on Rakus on June 22, 2022. Three days later, they saw him feeding on the plant. “This was quite interesting because it’s not a common feeding plant,” says Isabelle B. Laumer, a primatologist at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior who co-led the work. Out of 390,000 feeding instances, researchers observed the apes eating this plant 0.3% of the time. After eating for about 13 min, Rakus switched to chewing, drawing the plant‘s juices from his mouth, and applying them to his wound for another 7 min. Then he applied the masticated plant matter directly onto the wound. He fed on the plant for another half hour and came back to eat more the next day. Over the next week, his wound healed.

Chimpanzees in Gabon have been observed applying squished flying insects into their wounds, though it’s unknown whether the insects had medicinal properties. The fact that African great apes (chimpanzees) and now Asian great apes have been observed treating wounds, as humans do, suggests there may be some common cognitive mechanism for this behavior, which involves consciously associating pain relief with a specific substance, Laumer says.

Researchers can’t tell whether Rakus stumbled upon the plant’s medicinal effects independently or whether he learned to use it from others, Laumer says. Injuries are rare in the group, but the researchers are watching closely to try to catch another orangutan in the act of self-medicating.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How a stress chemical turns mouse hair gray
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New route for taming poison ivy’s itch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Common anti-inflammatory drugs could be an antidote for scorpion venom
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE