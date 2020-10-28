Study fills gaps in the momilactone biosynthetic pathway

Rice plants release momilactones, a group of so-called allelopathic compounds that inhibit the growth of nearby competing plant species. If other plants could make these compounds, they could serve as biological herbicides.

Now, Elizabeth S. Sattely and Ricardo De La Peña of Stanford University have figured out the complete momilactone biosynthetic pathway, which could pave the way to engineering other plants to make the compounds (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-020-00669-3).

“Momilactones, I thought, were a really cool case because they had this known function. We thought if we could move the pathway, maybe we can move the function as well,” Sattely says. “We haven’t made stable lines or anything like that, but our work demonstrates that you can take the whole metabolic pathway, put it in another plant, and then isolate a compound that has the same [herbicidal] activities.”

To identify the missing pieces of the pathway, the researchers transiently expressed candidate genes in tobacco plants. To boost yields in tobacco plants, they needed to redirect some reactions from chloroplasts to the cytosol.

“You need to analyze whether your enzyme of interest has a chloroplast localization signal,” De La Peña explains. “If it does, then the only thing you have to do is truncate this peptide sequence, and the enzyme will no longer be able to relocate from the cytosol to the chloroplast.”

With this redirection, tobacco plants were able to synthesize 10 times as much momilactone as rice plants. Momilactone B extracted from tobacco plants inhibited the growth of Arabidopsis thaliana, verifying that the compound works even when made by a plant other than rice.

