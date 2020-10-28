Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Study fills gaps in the momilactone biosynthetic pathway

Pathway that rice uses to inhibit competitors might be engineered into other plants

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 28, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Rice plants release momilactones, a group of so-called allelopathic compounds that inhibit the growth of nearby competing plant species. If other plants could make these compounds, they could serve as biological herbicides.

Line structure of the rice compound momilactone.

Now, Elizabeth S. Sattely and Ricardo De La Peña of Stanford University have figured out the complete momilactone biosynthetic pathway, which could pave the way to engineering other plants to make the compounds (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-020-00669-3).

“Momilactones, I thought, were a really cool case because they had this known function. We thought if we could move the pathway, maybe we can move the function as well,” Sattely says. “We haven’t made stable lines or anything like that, but our work demonstrates that you can take the whole metabolic pathway, put it in another plant, and then isolate a compound that has the same [herbicidal] activities.”

To identify the missing pieces of the pathway, the researchers transiently expressed candidate genes in tobacco plants. To boost yields in tobacco plants, they needed to redirect some reactions from chloroplasts to the cytosol.

“You need to analyze whether your enzyme of interest has a chloroplast localization signal,” De La Peña explains. “If it does, then the only thing you have to do is truncate this peptide sequence, and the enzyme will no longer be able to relocate from the cytosol to the chloroplast.”

With this redirection, tobacco plants were able to synthesize 10 times as much momilactone as rice plants. Momilactone B extracted from tobacco plants inhibited the growth of Arabidopsis thaliana, verifying that the compound works even when made by a plant other than rice.

“Elucidation of this pathway has been a target for some time due to the import of the momilactones as the only really bona fide plant allelochemical. Identification of the relevant tailoring enzymes allows more precise dissection of this natural product, which may provide structure-function relationships for such allelochemical activity,” Reuben J. Peters, a biologist at Iowa State University who previously elucidated part of the momilactone pathway, says in an email. “Perhaps more importantly, it is now possible to consider importing the entire pathway into other plants to impart allelopathic properties that could serve as a natural weed suppression mechanism.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Learning how plants make limonoids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered brewer’s yeast make potential cancer drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified Tobacco Plant Helps Make The Anticancer Drug Etoposide
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE