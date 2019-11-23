Alkermes acquires HDAC inhibitor developer Rodin

Alkermes is bolstering its neuroscience pipeline by acquiring Rodin Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing treatments for diseases caused by synaptic dysfunction. Rodin investors will get $100 million up front and up to $850 million in future payments based on the progress of Rodin’s small molecules, which selectively inhibit histone deacetylase (HDAC) complexes. Alkermes noted that it might prioritize the development of preclinical HDAC inhibitors over Rodin’s lead candidate, RDN-929, which is in Phase I studies.
