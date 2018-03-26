Celgene buys into Prothena programs

Celgene will pay Prothena $100 million up front as part of a pact to develop antibodies against three neuroscience drug targets: tau, a protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease; TDP-43, a protein implicated in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and an undisclosed target. The deal, which also calls for Celgene to take an equity stake in Prothena worth $50 million, comes at a time when Celgene is trying to bolster its neurodegenerative disease pipeline. Celgene can license the U.S. rights to drug candidates after Phase I studies.
