Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Lysozyme may drive neuropathic pain

Blocking the enzyme could provide treatments without common side effects, such as addiction

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
August 9, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A crystal structure of human lysozyme.
Credit: RSCB Protein Data Bank
Lysozyme might trigger neuropathic pain, according to a new study.

A bacteria-digesting enzyme first discovered in human tears about a century ago may also have a not-so-helpful function: spurring chronic pain caused by nerve injury (Sci. Transl. Med. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aav4176). Designing drugs that block this enzyme, called lysozyme, may yield new treatments for chronic pain that are more effective than existing ones and lack the side effects of some of those drugs, such as addiction.

Even though lysozyme was one of the earliest proteins to be characterized, many aspects of its function have remained unknown. Glycobiologist Avadhesha Surolia at the Indian Institute of Science noticed that lysozome levels were usually high in many studies of chronic nerve pain—also called neuropathic pain.

He and his colleague, Saurabh Yadav, confirmed that in mice and rats with a form of neuropathic pain, lysozyme was indeed overexpressed. They also found that inhibiting the enzyme with a molecule called chitobiose—as well as silencing the gene that codes for the enzyme—relieves pain. When the researchers bathed sections of rat spinal cord in lysozyme, the nerves became stimulated, pointing to the molecule’s direct effect on neurons.

Lysozyme is best known for digesting the cell walls of bacteria. But the segment of the molecule that does that job is not the part that drives neuropathic pain, the researchers found, suggesting that a different mechanism is to blame. Additional experiments showed that the protein forms a complex with a molecule called annexin 2A, and together they activate an immune system receptor called TLR4, which is known to promote neuropathic pain. “Lysozyme actually recruits another protein to do its bidding,” Surolia says.

The researchers also probed lysozyme’s involvement in human neuropathic pain. Human neurons growing in a dish responded to its presence just like the nerves in the rat spinal cord sections. What’s more, the enzyme’s levels are elevated in the neural tissue of people who died from spinal injuries but are normal in tissue from people who died of unrelated causes.

Surolia’s lab is continuing to explore how lysozyme might drive neuropathic pain with the aim of developing a drug that targets it.

The hypothesis that lysozyme modulates TLR4 to trigger neuropathic pain is interesting but needs further validation, says Francesco Peri, a medicinal chemist at the University of Milano-Bicocca.

Surolia points out that nerve tissue from people with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis also has elevated levels of lysozyme. He thinks it could be interesting to look at whether the enzyme plays a molecular role in those conditions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting immune cells could relieve chronic pain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Immune cells aid spread of Alzheimer’s protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Receptor for prion protein identified
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE