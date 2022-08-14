Merck, Ceverance collaborate to treat Alzheimer’s

After a hiatus from the Alzheimer’s drug discovery race, Merck & Co. has returned through a deal with Cerevance to identify novel drug targets for treating the disease. Cerevance will receive $25 million in cash and as much as $1.1 billion in milestones and royalties in exchange for licensing a single discovery-stage program to Merck. Bill Gates–backed Cerevance previously applied its technology to develop a small-molecule drug against Parkinson’s disease, which nailed its Phase 2 trials.
