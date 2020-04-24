Nitrome raises $38 million to drug Parkinson’s enzyme

San Francisco–based Nitrome Biosciences has raised $38 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule drugs for Parkinson’s disease. Nitrome CEO Irene Griswold-Prenner cofounded the company in 2018 to look for enzymes thought to catalyze nitration of alpha-synuclein, a protein that aggregates in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. The start-up discovered a family of such enzymes that it dubbed nitrases. The financing was led by Sofinnova Partners and AbbVie Ventures.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter