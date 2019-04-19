Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Researchers restore cell function, metabolism to whole pig brains

The porcine system could aid drug discovery for diseases such as stroke

by Megha Satyanarayana
April 19, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A photo of a pig at a trough at a farm.
Credit: Shutterstock
Scientists have created a perfusion system that restores some cellular and metabolic function to pig brains recovered from slaughterhouses.

In a feat with significant bioethical implications, a team of researchers has restored circulation and some cellular activity in the whole brains of pigs several hours after death.

The research team, led by neuroscientist Nenad Sestan of Yale School of Medicine, says that the goal is not to bring a dead creature back to life, but instead to create a more complete system for studying how the brain works. They also believe the system, once optimized, can be used to test potential drugs for diseases like stroke, in which parts of the brain die because of a lack of oxygen (Nature. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1099-1).

“This could be a really powerful model to study one of the major obstacles for getting drugs and chemicals into the brain—penetrating the blood brain barrier,” says Yale neuroscientist Stefano Daniele, one of the main researchers on the project. He adds that pig brains are more akin to human brains in terms of complexity and composition compared with lab animals like mice. “Utilizing a more complex brain would, in fact, be more reliable and higher fidelity.”

A representation of hemoglobin.
Credit: Science Source
Oxygenated hemoglobin is part of the "secret sauce" scientists used to restore cellular and metabolic activity to pigs' brains.

The team used brains from pigs that had been slaughtered for food. After waiting four hours, which Sestan says was a precaution against working on something that might still be conscious, the team hooked up a perfusion system to the carotid artery, pumping what they called a “secret sauce” of oxygenated hemoglobin, glucose, cell-death inhibitors, protein destruction inhibitors, antibiotics, and neuroprotective compounds into the blood vessels of the isolated brain. In addition, they added lamotrigine, an epilepsy medication that quiets down overall neuronal activity, another step to possibly preclude consciousness.

After six hours of perfusion, the team observed that the brains could metabolize glucose and oxygen, a critical step in assessing viable cell activity. They used ultrasound to watch as the fluid moved through the vasculature of the brain, detecting hemoglobin in different areas. They added a blood pressure drug to the perfusion mix, and saw that blood vessels dilated in response. Immune cells in the brains responded to injected lipopolysaccharide, a highly inflammatory bacterial compound, and in experiments to test the electrical activity of cells, the team could detect electrical signals produced by sodium and potassium ions moving in and out of hippocampal neurons.

In control experiments, the team perfused a mixture of just salts and antibiotics into the brains, and found more profound degeneration and cell death than the ones given the full “secret sauce,” which the team calls BrainEx.

Ethicists have raised several concerns about the study, and its implications for reanimation, but Sestan says reanimation was “not the goal of the study.” He points out that at no time in their experiments did they see an electroencephalogram signal, a commonly accepted measure of the kind of global cell-to-cell communication associated with consciousness.

Neuroscientist Dennis Choi of Stony Brook University says that this pig system would be better suited for modeling cardiac arrest in drug development. Stroke, he says, affects only parts of the brain, but in cardiac arrest, oxygen deprivation damages the whole brain, which is more like what is happening with the pigs.

Neuroscientist Juan Pascual of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center thinks the method could be very useful for imaging studies that look at how one action affects different parts of the brain. But, for disease work, he agrees that stroke is a strong target.

He cites a recent World Health Organization report on the burden of brain disease. After heart disease, according to the report, stroke is a major cause of mortality all over the world.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE