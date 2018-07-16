Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Targeting immune cells could relieve chronic pain

Study finds macrophages talk to sensory nerves to elicit chronic pain caused by nerve damage

by Cici Zhang
July 16, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A graphic shows how macrophages communicate to sensory nerves to elicit pain.
Credit: J. Neurosci.
When AT2R receptors on skin macrophages (left) become active, the cells release reactive oxygen species (red circles) that then activate TRPA1 ion channels in nearby sensory nerve cells (right). This excites the nerves, which then pass along pain signals to the brain.

When looking for new ways to treat chronic pain, researchers and doctors want to find drugs that have fewer side effects than opioids do. In particular, they’re searching for agents with less addiction potential. Novartis is currently testing a compound called EMA401 in Phase II clinical trials for two different conditions. This molecule has the potential to ease pain with a lower risk of side effects because it acts outside of the brain, where pathways associated with addiction and other side effects exist.

A team led by Durga P. Mohapatra of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis now reports that the conventional thinking about how this molecule works may be wrong. Instead of acting on nerve cells as previously thought, the pathway the molecule targets may produce pain indirectly through a type of immune cell called macrophages (J. Neurosci. 2018, DOI: 10.1523/jneurosci.3542-17.2018).

The chemical structures of EMA200 and EMA401 are shown here.

The study provides surprising insights into how this pain pathway works, says Clifford Woolf, a neurobiologist at Harvard Medical School. Common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin act on macrophages to reduce pain, Woolf adds, so the findings reinforce the idea that macrophage-neuronal crosstalk is a useful target for developing nonopioid painkillers.

Researchers previously thought that EMA401 inhibited a receptor called angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) on sensory nerve cells. But they didn’t understand how the molecule that turns on the receptor, a hormone called angiotensin II that helps control blood pressure, was involved in pain signaling.

Mohapatra’s team decided to look at angiotensin signaling in immune cells because these cells are involved in pain caused by injury, inflammation, and nerve damage. When an injury occurs, macrophages rush to the site, clear cell debris, and engulf pathogens. During chronic pain caused by damage to nerve fibers, or neuropathy, they do something similar.

In the current study, the researchers found that after angiotensin II activates the AT2R receptors on skin macrophages in mice, the immune cells release reactive oxygen species (ROS). The ROS then infiltrate nearby sensory nerve cells and activate a pain-inducing ion channel called TRPA1 by oxidizing cysteine residues in the protein. The oxidized cysteines change the conformation of the ion channels, opening them and allowing positive ions such as sodium and calcium to rush into the nerve cells. This influx of ions triggers the nerve cells to fire, transmitting pain signals to the brain.

When the team blocked these AT2R receptors in mouse cells using an inhibitor related to EMA401, called EMA200, they shut down this signaling pathway. Mice given EMA200 showed a reduced sensitivity to pain in lab experiments.

In cell culture studies, Mohapatra and his coworkers found the same angiotensin II signaling pathway existed between human macrophages and nerve cells. They also observed increased numbers of macrophages alongside damaged nerve fibers in skin biopsy samples taken from patients with diabetic neuropathy, as well as those with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

As a next step, the team plans to investigate whether AT2R inhibitors work in animal models of these disease-related neuropathies, Mohapatra says. He thinks further study of this pathway could yield new therapies for chronic pain with fewer side effects.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers restore cell function, metabolism to whole pig brains
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nerve signaling encourages tumor growth
How Itching An Itch Makes It Itch Worse
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE