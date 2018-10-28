Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Proteomics

Single-molecule method identifies proteins in mixtures﻿

Method harnesses Edman chemistry to pinpoint location of labeled amino acids﻿

by Celia Arnaud﻿
October 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Fluorescence image of an array of labeled proteins and a series of five Edman degradation cycles showing what happens to the fluorescence.
Credit: Nat. Biotechnol.
Each Edman degradation cycle removes an amino acid (circled letter) from the end of the peptide. If the amino acid was fluorescently labeled, the fluorescence decreases or disappears.

Conventional mass spectrometric proteomics methods don’t work well for low-abundance proteins in complex mixtures. Edward M. Marcotte, Eric V. Anslyn, and coworkers at the University of Texas, Austin, report a method that allows them to perform highly parallel single-molecule identification of proteins at zeptomolar concentrations (Nat. Biotechnol. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/nbt.4278). To do this, they harness a classic protein-sequencing method—Edman degradation. In Edman sequencing, amino acids are chemically clipped from peptides one at a time and identified via chromatographic separation. In the new method, the researchers skip the chromatography and use fluorescence microscopy to look at the peptide left behind. They immobilize peptides that have been fluorescently labeled at lysine and cysteine residues and use a microscope to detect the fluorescence from the labels. They then subject the peptides to multiple rounds of Edman degradation. When a fluorescently labeled amino acid is clipped off, the peptide’s fluorescence either decreases or disappears entirely. Because the researchers know how many cycles occurred, and thus how many amino acids were clipped, they can determine where the labeled amino acid was located on the peptide. Although they demonstrated labeling of only cysteine and lysine, the researchers also have reagents that target glutamate, aspartate, and tryptophan. Computer simulations suggest that those five amino acids plus the specificity of protein-cutting enzymes should provide enough information to identify most proteins in the human proteome.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method detects widespread histidine phosphorylation in bacterium
Proteomics goes native
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NMR Method Detects Glycosylations On Intact Proteins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE