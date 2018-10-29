Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 29, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 43

How the painful disorder has frustrated scientists and women seeking new treatments

Cover image:Cover for October 29, 2018

Credit: Chris Gash

Volume 96 | Issue 43
Quote of the Week

“Animal tests really are not that accurate. Within respiratory toxicology, that is especially true.”

Holger Behrsing, principal scientist, Institute for In Vitro Sciences

Drug Development

The long road to relief from endometriosis

How the painful disorder has frustrated scientists and women seeking new treatments

Big tobacco embraces in vitro toxicology

Manufacturers invest in nonanimal tests to evaluate health risks of e-cigarettes and other next-generation tobacco products

Why Europe is ascendant in the pharmaceutical chemical business

An exposition in Madrid finds Europe’s custom pharmaceutical sector in the catbird seat

  • Cancer

    Can immunotherapy tackle glioblastoma?

    Researchers are developing new ways to get immune cells to brain tumors

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Electron crystallography could be a powerful tool for organic chemists

    Two teams demonstrate the visualization of small molecules with electron-bombarding technique

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Electron crystallography could be a powerful tool for organic chemists

Two teams demonstrate the visualization of small molecules with electron-bombarding technique

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemistry ghost stories

 

