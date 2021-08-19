GreenLight to go public via $1.2 billion SPAC deal

GreenLight Biosciences will go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a deal that values GreenLight at about $1.2 billion. The Massachusetts-based firm was formed in 2008 to develop a cell-free method of making RNA. It is pursuing both agriculture and human therapeutic markets. GreenLight says one of its first products will be an RNA-based pesticide that protects potatoes from the Colorado potato beetle.
