Quote of the Week

August 23, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 30
Meet a dozen industrious young scientists who are trying to solve formidable global problems
Some fluorination processes can lead to PFAS leaching into food from polyethylene containers
Slashing greenhouse gas emissions will take technology innovation, and it will come with air pollution benefits
Molecular matchmaker is designing drugs that break down badly behaving proteins
Polymer pro is smoothing the way to superior silicon data storage
Air quality crusader is gathering information about our daily exposures to dangerous emissions
Solar power innovator is creating organic materials for cheaper, more efficient photovoltaics
Manufacturing magician is creating chemical transformations to scale up drug syntheses
