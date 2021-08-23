Advertisement

August 23, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 30

Meet a dozen industrious young scientists who are trying to solve formidable global problems

Volume 99 | Issue 30
Quote of the Week

“Getting us to those scenarios where we don’t have 3 or 4 °C of warming will require lots of technological advancement.”

Amanda Morris, inorganic chemist, Virginia Tech

Profiles

C&EN's Talented 12

FDA raises concerns about PFAS in food

Some fluorination processes can lead to PFAS leaching into food from polyethylene containers

Climate science report paints dire picture, with consequences and opportunities for chemistry

Slashing greenhouse gas emissions will take technology innovation, and it will come with air pollution benefits

Science Concentrates

Climate Change

Business & Policy Concentrates

Perceptive pooches and curious kittens

 

