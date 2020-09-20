RNA-editing company Korro Bio snags $91.5 million in series A funding

Korro Bio has raised $91.5 million in series A funding to help advance therapeutics created through its Opera (oligonucleotide-promoted editing of RNA) platform. Similar to CRISPR-based gene editing, in which an enzyme is led to an exact spot in DNA with the help of a guide, Opera uses a human enzyme to swap out errant nucleotides in RNA, either to create modified proteins for therapeutic use or to restore beneficial function to mutated proteins in disease. The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based company says it has proof of mechanism in animal studies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter