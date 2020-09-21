Advertisement

September 21, 2020 Issue

09836-cover-opener.jpg
09836-cover-opener.jpg
September 21, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 36

Researchers hope to extend reactor lifetimes with advanced methods and materials that guard against degradation caused by harsh conditions

Cover image:Advanced methods and materials guard against degradation, extending the lifetimes of the world’s aging reactors 

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 36
Quote of the Week

“A 100,000-metric-ton plant making FeedKind could mean that half a million tons of wild-caught fish could stay in the ocean.”

Alan Shaw, CEO, Calysta

Nuclear Power

Combating corrosion in the world’s aging nuclear reactors

Food Ingredients

Can start-ups succeed in making food from the air?

Gas-to-protein processes could disconnect food production from land and sea

Agriculture

AI and drones come to the farm in Japan

Agrochemical firms harness the technology to help farmers with new challenges

  • Ethics

    Data integrity specialist worked to keep published images honest at ASBMB

    Kaoru Sakabe describes how her former group combs through images for signs of manipulation before publication

  • Consumer Products

    Periodic Graphics: Combating underarm odor

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry of body odor and how we combat it.

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Oncology

Gilead’s $21 billion purchase of Immunomedics boosts ADC field

The acquisition expands the big biotech’s oncology portfolio into solid tumors

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
