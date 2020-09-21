September 21, 2020 Issue

September 21, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 36
Researchers hope to extend reactor lifetimes with advanced methods and materials that guard against degradation caused by harsh conditions
Cover image:Advanced methods and materials guard against degradation, extending the lifetimes of the world’s aging reactors
Credit: Shutterstock
Gas-to-protein processes could disconnect food production from land and sea
Agrochemical firms harness the technology to help farmers with new challenges
Kaoru Sakabe describes how her former group combs through images for signs of manipulation before publication
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry of body odor and how we combat it.
The acquisition expands the big biotech’s oncology portfolio into solid tumors