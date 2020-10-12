Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

RNA

RNA switches can detect iron

Riboswitches increase protein production in response to Fe2+

by Ariana Remmel
October 12, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A cartoon of an iron-sensing riboswitch that adopts a clover conformation when it binds iron(II) ions.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem. Biol.
When a bacterial RNA switch binds to Fe ions, it exposes a proposed ribosome-binding sequence (red).

RNA elements are important players in the complex game of genetic regulation, sensing the biochemical environment and modulating protein production accordingly. Now researchers have found a new category of riboswitches that sense iron (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41589-020-00665-7). Their findings may be used to design new biosensors for metal ions.

A team led by Arati Ramesh, a biochemist at India’s National Centre for Biological Sciences, discovered the new iron-binding riboswitches while investigating their cousin—a cobalt-and-nickel-sensitive riboswitch called NiCo, which is usually found at the tail of a messenger RNA. Another group, at the Pennsylvania State University, has found that one NiCo switch can bind iron (Biochemistry 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acs.biochem.0c00074). A National Centre for Biological Sciences bioinformatics analysis of NiCo riboswitches in bacteria turned up a subset that were missing key regions necessary for binding cobalt. When Ramesh and her team looked more closely, they noticed that the new riboswitches were embedded in the coding regions of genes related to iron transporters and enzymes—not cobalt-related ones.

The team showed that these riboswitches selectively bind Fe2+ in the presence of other metal cations, including cobalt. When the switch binds to Fe2+, it changes shape to look like a four-leaf clover, which increases translation of its associated messenger RNA in bacteria.

Now the researchers want to figure out the exact mechanism by which these newly discovered switches increase protein translation. “We propose that there is a portion of the RNA which can recruit ribosomes, and that portion is opened up when iron binds,” Ramesh says.

Ailong Ke, a structural biologist at Cornell University, says the data clearly demonstrate that the switches selectively bind iron, and he says, “That’s very neat.” Ke says this new discovery adds to our fundamental understanding of what RNA can do.

Ramesh’s team will continue to investigate the mechanisms that cause iron-sensing riboswitches to increase translation from their unusual position in the messenger RNA. They are also using the new RNA architecture to develop iron-detecting biosensors.

Correction

This story was updated on Oct. 19, 2020, to add a reference to a Biochemistry paper about another iron-binding riboswitch and to remove a quote that implied the Nature Chemical Biology paper is the first to describe an iron-binding riboswitch.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA switches can detect iron
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding Of Bacterial Protein’s Defense Strategy Could Lead To Antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule Screen Finds Ligand To Flip Riboswitch
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE