ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

October 12, 2020 Issue

09839-cover-opener.jpg
09839-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

October 12, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 39

Chemical recycling is attracting billions in capital spending, but environmentalists don’t think it will solve the plastic waste problem

Cover image:Companies are spending billions on chemical recycling methods. But environmentalists don’t think it will solve the plastic waste problem 

Credit: Mike Reddy

Volume 98 | Issue 39
Quote of the Week

“We’ve got to start moving further forward and proving the doubters wrong through demonstration—not by saying but by doing.”

Tim Stedman, CEO, Agilyx

Sustainability

Companies are placing big bets on plastics recycling. Are the odds in their favor?

Chemical recycling is attracting billions in capital spending, but environmentalists don’t think it will solve the plastic waste problem

Green Chemistry

How can we convert CO₂ from threat to asset?

Chemists want to use electrochemistry to turn the greenhouse gas into chemical feedstocks and fuels, but they need to improve their systems’ efficiencies first

Toxicology

Smoke’s particle size is key to its health consequences

But chemical composition may make little difference to the impact of inhaling particulates

  • Employment

    The job market is tough. It’s wise to explore different career options

    Here’s what grad students and postdocs can do to broaden their horizons—and how faculty can support them

  • Gene Editing

    CRISPR genome editing gets 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna share award

  • Awards

    Medicine Nobel goes to hepatitis C researchers

    Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice awarded for their work

Science Concentrates

image name
Gene Editing

CRISPR genome editing gets 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna share award

Business & Policy Concentrates

image
Agriculture

Exploring fig trees’ chemical tricks and reviving ancient date palms

 

