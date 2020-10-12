October 12, 2020 Issue

Companies are placing big bets on plastics recycling. Are the odds in their favor?
Chemical recycling is attracting billions in capital spending, but environmentalists don’t think it will solve the plastic waste problem
October 12, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 39
Cover image:Companies are spending billions on chemical recycling methods. But environmentalists don’t think it will solve the plastic waste problem
Credit: Mike Reddy
Chemists want to use electrochemistry to turn the greenhouse gas into chemical feedstocks and fuels, but they need to improve their systems’ efficiencies first
But chemical composition may make little difference to the impact of inhaling particulates
Here’s what grad students and postdocs can do to broaden their horizons—and how faculty can support them
Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna share award
Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice awarded for their work
