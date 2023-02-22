Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

RNA

Resalis takes aim at ‘master regulator of metabolism’

Start-up uses antisense oligonucleotides to target non-coding RNA

by Gina Vitale
February 22, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

An illustration of microRNA. It's a long, gently twisting blue strand, with short prongs coming out of it like teeth on a comb.
Credit: Shutterstock
An illustration of microRNA

Since the advent of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, RNA-based drug and vaccine candidates have garnered significant cash and attention. RNA is a hot topic. According to the team at Resalis Therapeutics, it’s also a hot target.

Italy-based Resalis launched today with €10 million ($10.7 million) to develop therapies targeting non-coding RNA to treat metabolic diseases. Non-coding RNA is RNA that does not get translated into a protein. One such type, called microRNA, gloms onto a strand of messenger RNA (mRNA), blocking a portion of that strand from being translated. As the name suggests, microRNA are very small—usually around 20–24 nucleotides, says Riccardo Panella, Resalis’s chief scientific officer and cofounder—and they can bind to several different mRNAs.

With their lead candidate, Resalis is targeting a specific microRNA called microRNA-22 (miR-22). “We say it’s the master regulator of metabolism,” Sakari Kauppinen, Resalis’s chief technology officer and cofounder. miR-22 has targets in multiple different pathways, including lipid biosynthesis and inflammation, which are central to obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, Panella says. Resalis intends to go after both conditions with a mir-22 inhibitor.

Their lead candidate, RES-010, is an antisense oligonucleotide, with acomplementary sequence to mir-22’s, allowing it to bind to the microRNA target. This should prevent mir-22 from binding to mRNA strands and blocking translation.

Inhibiting miR-22 should allow the team to control multiple pathways while only inhibiting one target, an approach that Panella says gives them a leg up on competitors. Other companies’ approaches mostly take aim at targets that don’t have the same master-regulator role, like proteins. “We have to acknowledge that this particular disease is very complex,” he says, referring to obesity. “And finding a single protein that can control everything is kind of a dream—but we don’t live in dreams.”

Drugs that induce weight loss have received significant attention in recent years. In May of last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly and Company’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for type 2 diabetes, and the FDA has given Lilly fast track designation for the evaluation of the drug for the treatment of adults with “obesity” or who are “overweight” with weight-related comorbidities. Novo Nordisk’s type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic (semaglutide), which acts on one of the same receptors as Mounjaro, was approved for chronic weight management in 2021 under the name Wegovy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lilly buys Versanis, adds potential fat-loss asset for nearly $2 billion
FDA approves Lilly diabetes drug
Diabetes gene therapy firm Kriya launches
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE