Bright Peak launches for synthetic proteins

Bright Peak Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with $35 million to develop synthetic protein therapeutics. The firm’s first project is an improved version of interleukin-2, a cytokine that is being hotly pursued as a cancer immunotherapy. Based in Switzerland, Bright Peak was incubated and backed by the investment firmVersant Ventures. It’s based on technology developed by ETH Zurich organic chemist Jeffrey Bode, who came up with a simple way to stitch together amino acid sequences.
