Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthetic Biology

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Alpha-helical alphabet

by Laurel Oldach
November 28, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A series of protein structure ribbon diagrams that resemble the letters A to Z and the digits 0 to 9. Some of the proteins bear a stronger resemblance to letters than others.
Credit: Generate:Biomedicines

These polypeptide letters and numbers could spell out a micron-scale poster or provide twee decor for a DNA origami bookshelf. They’re also a demonstration of the more practical capabilities of a generative artificial intelligence model for protein design. The researchers at biotech company Generate:Biomedicines who wrote the model provided it with virtual molds in the shape of letters and numbers. It returned amino acid sequences that could fold into the shapes shown, to fill these spaces. When researchers synthesized other proteins that the model had dreamed up based on prompts like the catalytic site of an enzyme, the proteins generally folded to match closely with the model’s prediction. Generate plans to use the model to design new enzymes and therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease treatment. Unusually for the field of protein-related AI tools, the company made the code underlying the model freely available (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06728-8).

Credit: Generate:Biomedicines

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Generative AI comes to gene editing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein design with AI quicker than ever before

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE