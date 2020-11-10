Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthetic Biology

Microbes can mine rare-earth elements in space

Rock-munching bacteria could one day extract the elements for building rovers and electronic equipment on Mars or the moon

by Alla Katsnelson, special to C&EN
November 10, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A photograph of an astronaut setting up a biomining experiment in space.
Credit: European Space Agency
An astronaut on the International Space Station loads a solution of microbes into a specially designed incubator.

Rock-munching microbes have a weighty job in the mining industry, extracting metals such as copper and gold from the earth. They could also extract rare-earth elements such as lanthanides, scandium, and yttrium—pricey minerals used in electronics and some metal alloys.

Such microbes could also help mining in space, according to a new study (Sci. Adv. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-19276-w). Experiments conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) showed that the bacterium Sphingomonas desiccabilis was as efficient at extracting 14 different rare-earth elements from basalt under microgravity conditions similar to those on the moon and on Mars, as it is under Earth-like gravity.

That means a human settlement on the moon or on Mars could potentially extract rare-earth elements from the local surroundings to use in building rovers, electronic equipment, and other technology, says Charles Cockell, an astrobiologist at the University of Edinburgh, who led the study. “Wherever we go, we are going to have to mine planetary or asteroid materials to sustain a long-term presence in space,” he says. “Here is a demonstration of one particular approach.”

On the ISS, astronauts added the bacterium and basalt in miniature reactors under microgravity conditions and in specially designed incubators that contain centrifuges capable of simulating gravity on Mars and Earth. The team picked basalt because it has a high concentration of rare-earth metals and is similar to rock found on the moon and Mars. Fluids don’t mix as well in microgravity as they do on Earth, so Cockell and his colleagues speculated that the microbes might not munch the basalt as effectively. But after 3 weeks, the bugs turned out to perform similarly well under all three gravity conditions. “It was really the first mining experiment in space,” Cockell says.

Some microbes extract metal from rock by acidifying the medium, but that wasn’t the case here. Instead, S. desiccabilis excretes polysaccharides that bind to metals, preferentially grabbing rare-earth metals. Cockell and his colleagues are now working out how exactly the microbes leech out the metals.

The great thing about the approach is that a tiny vial of cells can self-assemble into a mining operation, says Buz Barstow, a synthetic biologist at Cornell University, who was not involved in the study. But rare-earth elements are relatively rare, he says, so a lot of microbes would be needed to generate even small amounts of the minerals, and those cells would need a lot of sugars to power their metabolism. Scientists will have to figure out how to produce enough nutrients in space to support the cells’ growth, he says.

“There are obviously many steps” from this prototype to a biomining system that could be used in space, Barstow says, “but they’ve got a great start.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nodules in the deep sea may be a source of ‘dark oxygen’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria found in an office sink expand repertoire of microbial metabolism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Goes Deep
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE