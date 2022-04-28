Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic nerve transmits signals

Nerve made of hydrogel and aqueous droplets responds to light

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 28, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

A hydrogel synthetic nerve with two branches with one droplet at the end and three branches with two droplets at the end.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem.
Light-activated sensory droplets (left) generate an ionic current that flows through a hydrogel axon to three sets of paired droplets (right). The ions trigger the release of a neurotransmitter from presynaptic to postsynaptic droplets.

Researchers have created synthetic nerves that convey signals over centimeter-scale distances in response to light. The long-term goal is to make tissue-like materials that can communicate with biological systems.

Charlotte E. G. Hoskin, Hagan Bayley, and coworkers at the University of Oxford made the synthetic nerves from a hydrogel with aqueous droplets at both ends (Nat. Chem. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-00916-1). At one end, a sensory droplet contains an archaebacterial membrane protein that pumps protons into the hydrogel in response to light. At the other end are two droplets that play the role of the synapse, the interface between two neurons where communications are exchanged. The first droplet contains the neurotransmitter ATP and pore-forming proteins. When an ionic current travels down the synthetic hydrogel axon, it causes a pH change in the first droplet, causing it to release ATP into the second. In turn, the ATP activates a fluorescent dye, allowing the researchers to detect transmission of the electrical signal from the “presynaptic” droplet to the “postsynaptic” droplet.

The researchers used a pH-sensitive dye to observe the changes, but this readout is much slower than the actual signal transmission within the synthetic nerve, which Bayley suspects happens on a microsecond time scale. “You have to keep the proton pump going for a long time before you can see a pH change using a dye,” Bayley says. “But the electrical signal itself is propagated very rapidly.”

Two-way communication could be possible if the team placed proton pumps at either end of the artificial neuron, Bayley says. “Depending on where you shine the light, the signal could move in either direction.”

The researchers were able to collect multiple synthetic axons into a bundle by embedding them in an elastomeric material. A different signal can be sent down each of the axons in the bundle simultaneously with no cross talk, Bayley says. He envisions eventually using such systems as drug delivery devices or as cardiac patches to treat arrhythmia. These sorts of devices could be controlled externally with light, eliminating the need for bulky onboard electronics and batteries.

“Although the system developed in this work is far from being implementable for medical use, it elegantly integrates noninvasive induction and electrochemical signals into soft materials,” says Aurore Dupin, a researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science who has worked on synthetic biological systems. “This study presents an important step in the effort of the field of synthetic biology to combine artificial cells and biomaterials to create more relevant and applicable systems.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New wireless pacemaker is powered by light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supramolecular polymers treat spinal cord injury in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triboelectric device bypasses injured nerves to restore sense of touch
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE