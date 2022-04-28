Synthetic nerve transmits signals

Credit: Adapted from Nat. Chem.

Researchers have created synthetic nerves that convey signals over centimeter-scale distances in response to light. The long-term goal is to make tissue-like materials that can communicate with biological systems.

Charlotte E. G. Hoskin, Hagan Bayley, and coworkers at the University of Oxford made the synthetic nerves from a hydrogel with aqueous droplets at both ends (Nat. Chem. 2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-022-00916-1). At one end, a sensory droplet contains an archaebacterial membrane protein that pumps protons into the hydrogel in response to light. At the other end are two droplets that play the role of the synapse, the interface between two neurons where communications are exchanged. The first droplet contains the neurotransmitter ATP and pore-forming proteins. When an ionic current travels down the synthetic hydrogel axon, it causes a pH change in the first droplet, causing it to release ATP into the second. In turn, the ATP activates a fluorescent dye, allowing the researchers to detect transmission of the electrical signal from the “presynaptic” droplet to the “postsynaptic” droplet.

The researchers used a pH-sensitive dye to observe the changes, but this readout is much slower than the actual signal transmission within the synthetic nerve, which Bayley suspects happens on a microsecond time scale. “You have to keep the proton pump going for a long time before you can see a pH change using a dye,” Bayley says. “But the electrical signal itself is propagated very rapidly.”

Two-way communication could be possible if the team placed proton pumps at either end of the artificial neuron, Bayley says. “Depending on where you shine the light, the signal could move in either direction.”

The researchers were able to collect multiple synthetic axons into a bundle by embedding them in an elastomeric material. A different signal can be sent down each of the axons in the bundle simultaneously with no cross talk, Bayley says. He envisions eventually using such systems as drug delivery devices or as cardiac patches to treat arrhythmia. These sorts of devices could be controlled externally with light, eliminating the need for bulky onboard electronics and batteries.