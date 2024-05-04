AI startup Yoneda Labs raises $4 million in seed funding

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup Yoneda Labs, focused on aiding drug discovery, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Khosla Ventures. The company, founded by researchers from the University of Cambridge, provides software to optimize chemical reactions by determining the best parameters, such as temperature, concentration, and catalysts. The company says the new funds will be used to acquire the robotic automation devices needed to run reactions within Yoneda’s laboratory.
