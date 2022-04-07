AN2 to go public to develop boron-containing drugs

AN2 Therapeutics is going public in an initial public stock offering that it hopes will raise $69 million. AN2 launched in 2019 to develop drug candidates including epetraborole, a boron-containing molecule discovered by Anacor Pharmaceuticals. Pfizer acquired Anacor in 2016 for about $5.2 billion, mainly for the eczema treatment crisaborole. Epetraborole is scheduled to begin Phase 2/3 clinical trials later this year as a treatment for a bacterial lung disease.
