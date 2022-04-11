Quote of the Week

April 11, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 12
C&EN’s 2022 Trailblazers issue, curated by guest editor Tehshik P. Yoon, celebrates LGBTQ+ chemists
Cover image:Celebrating LGBTQ+ Chemists
Credit: C&EN
This year’s Trailblazers guest editor also advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion in chemistry
Chlor-alkali producers cite negative impacts on water disinfection, supply chains
Lawyers call China Initiative ‘twisted and perverse,’ say prosecutors did not prove their case
Alternatives for food packaging are more expensive, less functional
Decay rates are different between wooden coffins underground and zinc-lined ones in mausoleums, forensic research suggests
