The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

April 11, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 12

C&EN’s 2022 Trailblazers issue, curated by guest editor Tehshik P. Yoon, celebrates LGBTQ+ chemists

Cover image:Celebrating LGBTQ+ Chemists

Credit: C&EN

Volume 100 | Issue 12
Quote of the Week

“My wish for you, myself, and our queer scientific community is that we lean into our worth, practice boundaries with our work, and preserve our magic.”

Nicholas Ball, associate professor of chemistry, Pomona College

Diversity

Out and proud

Tehshik P. Yoon wields light to open new possibilities for organic synthesis

This year’s Trailblazers guest editor also advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion in chemistry

US EPA’s proposed asbestos ban faces industry fight

Chlor-alkali producers cite negative impacts on water disinfection, supply chains

Science Concentrates

Chemical Regulation

US EPA’s proposed asbestos ban faces industry fight

Chlor-alkali producers cite negative impacts on water disinfection, supply chains

Colorful ways to celebrate science

 

