AbbVie buys into TeneoOne’s BCMA program

AbbVie will pay TeneoOne $90 million for the right to codevelop TN383B, a bispecific antibody that binds to both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3. BCMA, which is expressed in high levels on multiple myeloma cells, has become a hot oncology target, and several bispecifics or cell therapies are already in the clinic. TeneoOne affiliate Teneobio expects to begin a Phase I trial of the immunotherapy in multiple myeloma by the end of June. With the deal, AbbVie also gains an option to acquire TeneoOne.
