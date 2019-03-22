Activated carbon to be used in natural gas storage

Southern California Gas will fund a field demonstration of light-duty vehicles equipped with natural gas–compressing technology from Adsorbed Natural Gas Products and the chemical maker Ingevity. ANGP’s gas-storage cylinders contain activated carbon from Ingevity that adsorbs the gas and reduces cylinder pressure by about 75%. Activated carbon is already used in auto evaporative emission-control chambers.
