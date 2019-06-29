Agilent doubles oligonucleotide manufacturing

Agilent Technologies has opened a 12,500 m2 oligonucleotide production plant in Frederick, Colorado, to meet growing demand for the RNA and DNA molecules that biotech firms are developing as therapies for many diseases. The $185 million facility will complement its oligo plant in nearby Boulder. The two sites are equipped to make oligos for antisense, RNA interference, and immune-stimulating therapies, as well as guide RNAs used to direct gene editing. Agilent anticipates shipping orders from the site later this year.
