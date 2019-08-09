Agilent prevails against Chinese copycats

Agilent Technologies says it has reached a settlement with two Chinese companies; it requires them to stop making gas chromatographs based on technology from Agilent’s 6890 gas chromatograph. The settlement requires Changzhou Pannatek, Shanghai Echrom Technologies, and former Agilent employees accused of stealing instrument plans to pay unspecified damages, destroy stolen documents, and end copycat gas chromatograph sales. Government protection of intellectual property is improving in China, Agilent says, but remains a concern.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter