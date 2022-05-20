Agios Pharmaceuticals to lay off 50 researchers

Agios Pharmaceuticals is adding to mounting layoffs in the biotech sector. The Massachusetts-based company says it will eliminate as many as 50 employees—primarily in exploratory research—out of a workforce of nearly 400. It will retain staff working on later-stage drugs in its pipeline, which targets sickle cell disease, pediatric pyruvate kinase deficiency, thalassemia, and other genetically defined conditions. Agios has an approved drug to treat adult pyruvate kinase deficiency.
