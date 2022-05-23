Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10018-cover-printopener.jpg
10018-cover-printopener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 23, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 18

Researchers and companies are preparing for a looming tsunami of photovoltaic waste

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 18
Quote of the Week

“Who gets to determine what is inclusive excellence?”

Lola Eniola-Adefeso, professor of chemical engineering, University of Michigan

Recycling

Solar panels face recycling challenge

Researchers and companies are preparing for a looming tsunami of photovoltaic waste

Why racial disparities in NIH funding persist and what might fix the problem

Researchers suggest broader evaluations and expanding programs now centered on early-career researchers

Chemists debate machine learning’s future in synthesis planning and ask for open data

A controversial paper ignites discussion around how to use data-based algorithms and report results

  • Pollution

    Pollution kills 9 million people a year, report says

    Dirty air, lead poisoning, and hazardous chemicals are leading causes

  • Drug Development

    Two antifungal drugs advance

    The new therapies reflect progress as companies seek to close the gap in treatment for fungal infections

  • Finance

    Japanese chemical companies finish a strong year

    Earnings mark a pandemic recover, but worries over high energy prices remain

Science Concentrates

image name
Microscopy

Machine learning spots metals in single-atom catalysts

A novel image analysis method accelerates the detection of metal atoms in heterogeneous catalysts and reduces human error

Business & Policy Concentrates

Job listings

