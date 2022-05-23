Quote of the Week

May 23, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 18
Researchers and companies are preparing for a looming tsunami of photovoltaic waste
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
Researchers suggest broader evaluations and expanding programs now centered on early-career researchers
A controversial paper ignites discussion around how to use data-based algorithms and report results
Dirty air, lead poisoning, and hazardous chemicals are leading causes
The new therapies reflect progress as companies seek to close the gap in treatment for fungal infections
Earnings mark a pandemic recover, but worries over high energy prices remain
A novel image analysis method accelerates the detection of metal atoms in heterogeneous catalysts and reduces human error