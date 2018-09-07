Air Liquide opens Danish plant for carbon-free hydrogen

The French industrial gases giant Air Liquide has opened a pilot plant in Denmark that will use electrolysis to generate around 500 kg of hydrogen per day from water. Most industrial hydrogen is produced via the steam reformation of methane. Air Liquide sees such electrolysis as a way to store excess electricity produced by renewable energy sources. Denmark produces about 40% of its electricity from wind turbines.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter