Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Air Liquide to spend $850 million on oxygen and nitrogen supply in Texas

The installation will primarily support ExxonMobil’s planned low-carbon hydrogen complex

by Craig Bettenhausen
June 27, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

The exterior of an Air Liquide air separation unit.
Credit: Air Liquide
Air Liquide will use its large modular air separation design in Baytown, Texas. The firm used the same system in this plant that recently opened in Port Allen, Louisiana.

The industrial gas company Air Liquide has committed to what CEO François Jackow describes as its largest capital expenditure ever: $850 million to build a set of four air separation units that will supply gases to ExxonMobil’s planned low-carbon hydrogen facility in Baytown, Texas.

Air Liquide’s project is designed to produce 9,000 metric tons (t) of oxygen per day. The air separation units will also send up to 6,500 t per day of nitrogen to the oil company for use in ammonia synthesis and other processes. Between scale efficiency, new plant design, and the purchase of renewable power, Air Liquide expects the resulting gases to have a carbon footprint one-third that of most other O2 and N2 on the US market.

The sheer scale of the facility also means it will be the largest source of argon in North America and a major supplier of xenon and krypton, Jackow said on a June 24 investor call. Overall, he said, Air Liquide projects annual sales from the site of at least $200 million.

ExxonMobil will use the low-carbon O2 in a pair of autothermal reformers that will convert methane into carbon dioxide and 2,400 t of hydrogen per day. The oil company plans to use Honeywell International technology to capture 98% of the CO2 emissions associated with the reformers, up to 19,000 t per day, and inject it into geological storage.

Hydrogen that ExxonMobil doesn’t use on-site to make fuels, fertilizers, and chemicals will be sold to external customers, including through Air Liquide’s pipeline and storage system in the region, Jackow said.

Multiple analysts on the call questioned the timing of Air Liquide’s announcement, which comes before ExxonMobil has made a final investment decision on its hydrogen complex.

“It’s a little bit the chicken and the egg,” Jackow said, “waiting for low-carbon hydrogen to be available in large quantity at an affordable price.” He expressed confidence that the whole project will happen and described Air Liquide’s decision as “a catalyst, an enabler, to decarbonize existing facilities but also allow the installation of new low-carbon production sites on the US Gulf Coast.”

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on June 27, 2024, to correct an error in portraying Air Liquide’s financial projections. The firm expects at least $200 million in annual sales, not annual profits, from the air separation plant in Baytown, Texas.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Linde to supply low-carbon hydrogen to Dow’s carbon neutral polyethylene plant
Air Products to make blue hydrogen in Rotterdam
Big consortium looks at low-carbon hydrogen
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE