Air Products and Ashland to move their headquarters

Air Products and Ashland both plan to move their headquarters. For Air Products, the move will be less than 2 km away to a new facility the firm plans to build by 2020 in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Following divestitures, the company says, its current location is too large. About 2,000 employees will make the move. Ashland, meanwhile, is moving from Covington, Ky., to Wilmington, Del., where the firm already has offices. Close to 100 people will be affected.
