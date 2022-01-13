Amgen and Arrakis form pact for targeted RNA degraders

Amgen will pay Arrakis Therapeutics $75 million in a pact to develop targeted RNA degraders—small-molecule drugs that selectively destroy RNAs encoding disease-causing proteins by inducing their proximity to nucleases. Arrakis, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2017, will work on five initial programs chosen by Amgen. The partners say they will combine Arrakis’s ability to identify small molecules that bind to RNAs with Amgen’s “induced proximity” approach to finding molecules that bind both to a target and to a cellular effector that degrades the target.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter