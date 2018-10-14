Amicus and University of Pennsylvania to develop gene therapies

Amicus Therapeutics is striking a partnership with the University of Pennsylvania to develop gene therapies for four rare metabolic conditions, including Pompe disease and Fabry disease. In the collaboration, Amicus will provide funds to Penn gene-therapy scientist James Wilson to develop and test preclinical adeno-associated virus therapies for the diseases. In return, Amicus may license therapies and technologies developed under the agreement. Precision BioSciences, a gene-editing company, made a similar research pact with Wilson’s lab earlier this year.
