Arkema and Brunswick plan fully recyclable boat

The specialty chemical maker Arkema is working with Brunswick to develop a recyclable boat that uses Arkema’s Elium thermoplastic in fiberglass-resin composite parts such as the hull. Unlike the thermoset resins traditionally used in fiberglass composites, Elium can be depolymerized or dissolved to recover resin and glass fibers, Arkema says. The partners expect to display a prototype of a Boston Whaler vessel at an upcoming boat show.
