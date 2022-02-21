Advertisement

10007-cover-glaxo.jpg
10007-cover-glaxo.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 21, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 7

Anticipating an eventual proof of concept, drugmakers commit to R&D-wide artificial intelligence

Cover image:Research scientists in a lab at Genentech in South San Francisco reviewing computer-generated images.

Credit: Genentech

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 7
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“AI is getting better all the time, and we’re not.”

Derek Lowe, author, In the Pipeline

Informatics

Sold on the new machine

Scientists race to study microplastic pollution in the atmosphere

Microplastic pollution has likely been traveling in the atmosphere for decades. Researchers want better tools to study its effects on climate, ecology, and human health.

Liangbing Hu makes wood stronger than steel

By manipulating nanostructures and chemical makeup, this engineer wants to make better building and electronic materials

  • Forensic Science

    DNA testing exposes scale of ivory trafficking networks

    Genetic analysis of seized elephant tusks finds that whole families of elephants are affected

  • Policy

    Robert Califf confirmed as US FDA commissioner

Science Concentrates

image name
Greenhouse Gases

Satellites spy huge methane emissions from oil and gas sites

Two surveys—one global, the other focused on Turkmenistan—reveal shocking extent of avoidable greenhouse gas emissions

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
