Quote of the Week

February 21, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 7
Anticipating an eventual proof of concept, drugmakers commit to R&D-wide artificial intelligence
Cover image:Research scientists in a lab at Genentech in South San Francisco reviewing computer-generated images.
Credit: Genentech
Microplastic pollution has likely been traveling in the atmosphere for decades. Researchers want better tools to study its effects on climate, ecology, and human health.
By manipulating nanostructures and chemical makeup, this engineer wants to make better building and electronic materials
Genetic analysis of seized elephant tusks finds that whole families of elephants are affected
Two surveys—one global, the other focused on Turkmenistan—reveal shocking extent of avoidable greenhouse gas emissions