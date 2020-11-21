Army Corps pulls permit on Formosa project

The US Army Corps of Engineers suspended a permit for the construction of Formosa Plastics’ $9.4 billion complex in St. James Parish, Louisiana, earlier this month, claiming that the Corps had eliminated from evaluation five alternative sites for the plant in nearby Ascension Parish that were inaccurately presumed to be in nonattainment status under the Clean Air Act. The Corps says it is considering whether to reinstate, modify, or revoke the permit because of the erroneous information. It may also reexamine other aspects of the permit. The proposed plant has met with several legal challenges from local residents and environmental groups.
