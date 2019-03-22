Asahi Kasei expands battery separators again

Asahi Kasei has announced another round of expansion of capacity to make separators for lithium-ion batteries. The Japanese firm says it will spend about $270 million to increase overall capacity in Japan and North Carolina to 1.55 billion m2 of polyolefin separator film per year by 2021. The company is in the midst of a project to boost capacity to 1.10 billion m2 next year. Given growing demand for batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the firm says it intends to raise capacity to 3 million m2 by 2025.
