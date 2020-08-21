Aspen wins ruling in China aerogel case

Aspen Aerogels has won an injunction in a German court against the Chinese firm Nano Tech for infringement of its aerogel patents. The injunction prohibits the sale of infringing products and makes Nano liable for damages. The German court previously issued a similar ruling against another Chinese firm, Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech. In 2018, the US International Trade Commission blocked the import of infringing products from Nano and Alison. Aspen had aerogel sales of nearly $140 million in 2019; aerogels are sold primarily for insulating applications.
