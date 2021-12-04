Astellas signs deal with AAV gene therapy firm Dyno

Astellas Pharma will pay $18 million to Dyno Therapeutics as part of a pact to develop gene therapies delivered with adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids made using Dyno’s CapsidMap technology. Dyno says the technology is suited to optimize AAV capsids for delivery to multiple organs. The agreement with Astellas will focus on skeletal and cardiac muscle diseases. Astellas says it became a leader in genetic medicines after it acquired Audentes Therapeutics last year for $3 billion.
