Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 6, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 44

This second pandemic year affirmed the drug industry’s strength in tackling public health crises. Headlines in 2021 were dominated by the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and, recently, antiviral treatments, but pharmaceutical and biotech companies also continued to work on new technologies that could transform care for people with other diseases.

Cover image:This second pandemic year affirmed the drug industry’s strength in tackling public health crises. Headlines in 2021 were dominated by the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and, recently, antiviral treatments, but pharmaceutical and biotech companies also continued to work on new therapies that could transform care for people with other diseases

Credit: C&EN/shutterstock

Volume 99 | Issue 44
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We knew you could do it, but when you build something big like that, things can go wrong. This didn’t go wrong.”

Thomas Dolan, fusion reactor expert, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Pharmaceuticals

Another year of pharma

Personalized nutrition industry takes off

Individualized diet products proliferate as new science emerges

Fusion experiments broke records this year, raising hopes for fusion power

With the help of materials advances, scientists in California and Massachusetts continue to creep toward fusion reactions that produce more energy than they take in

  • Employment

    Navigating career decisions

    Learning when to act quickly and when to slow down and deliberate

  • Materials

    New superjelly can go from squishy to ultrahard

    The hydrogel could be used in soft robotics, bioelectronics, and biomedical applications

  • Pesticides

    Groups seek end to organophosphate pesticides

Science Concentrates


image name
Vaccines

Omicron puts scientists on red alert

Scientists and companies race to study the latest coronavirus variant and what it means for therapies and vaccines

Business & Policy Concentrates


EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Lab-grown coffee and creative colorants

 

