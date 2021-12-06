Quote of the Week

December 6, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 44
This second pandemic year affirmed the drug industry’s strength in tackling public health crises. Headlines in 2021 were dominated by the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and, recently, antiviral treatments, but pharmaceutical and biotech companies also continued to work on new technologies that could transform care for people with other diseases.
Cover image:This second pandemic year affirmed the drug industry’s strength in tackling public health crises. Headlines in 2021 were dominated by the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and, recently, antiviral treatments, but pharmaceutical and biotech companies also continued to work on new therapies that could transform care for people with other diseases
Credit: C&EN/shutterstock
Individualized diet products proliferate as new science emerges
With the help of materials advances, scientists in California and Massachusetts continue to creep toward fusion reactions that produce more energy than they take in
Learning when to act quickly and when to slow down and deliberate
The hydrogel could be used in soft robotics, bioelectronics, and biomedical applications
Scientists and companies race to study the latest coronavirus variant and what it means for therapies and vaccines