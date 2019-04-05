AveXis acquires former AstraZeneca facility in Colorado

AveXis, the gene-therapy firm that Novartis acquired last year, plans to buy AstraZeneca’s biologics manufacturing plant in Longmont, Colorado. In January, AstraZeneca announced it would close the Longmont plant and a nearby site in Boulder, laying off 210 employees. AveXis says it will offer jobs to about 150 of those employees. AveXis anticipates US Food and Drug Administration approval in May of Zolgensma, which would be the second viral gene therapy approved in the US. AveXis already has gene-therapy manufacturing plants in Illinois, North Carolina, and California.
