Axe falls at biotech firms Achaogen and NewLink Genetics

Antibacterial specialist Achaogen is reorganizing to focus on commercializing its antibiotic plazomicin in the U.S. The company will pare back R&D to two programs—a beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination and new aminoglycoside antibiotics. Eighty jobs, or 28% of the firm’s staff, will be eliminated. A raft of top managers will exit Achaogen as well. Meanwhile, immuno-oncology specialist NewLink Genetics will cut 25 jobs from its payroll, a workforce reduction of 30%, and focus research on projects in clinical development.
